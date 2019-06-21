DJ Space to release album featuring African stars

Kenya’s top DJ-turned music producer DJ Space is set to release his debut titled No expiration date by the end of the year.

But before that, he will be releasing a string of hot bangers featuring several African music acts.

First off is lead single Turn up produced by DJ Space and featuring two of Kenya’s fastest-growing stars: sultry songstress Mayonde and the talented crooner Elvis Who. The catchy party tune blends dancehall and R&B, with Mayonde lending her sweet vocals as Elvis drops the lower register of his voice before taking it a notch higher with the perfect ragga chant.

Turn up, produced by Trued Pictures, is hip, fun and set to take music fans across Africa straight to the dance floor. Ahead of the release, DJ Space spoke about the project saying,

“I have loved Mayonde and Elvis's music for a long time. My new project will feature a lot of seasoned high-profile acts that I’ve worked with for a long time. However, I feel that the Mayonde and Elvis collabo is a perfect way for me to introduce to the world real and exciting new talent."

He said of the upcoming album, “No expiration date is my affirmation to you that great African music and talent has no timelines or expiration dates. I hope that through the collaborations I bring forth, this album will be a strong product representing a new era of African DJs being the connectors between artists and culture.”

The No expiration date album is expected to drop on October 20 across all major streaming platforms worldwide.

Produced by MOB Entertainment, the album will feature various artists from across Africa, including Kenya’s Atemi, Khaligraph Jones, Wyre, Juacali, The Kansoul, Johny Skani, Qritiqal and Diana Mayaka.

Others will be Burundi’s Kidum, Nigeria’s Ice Prince and South Africa’s Zwai Bala, plus many more.