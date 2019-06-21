Adhis Jojo auditioned for Churchill Show for 3 years

Churchill Show comedienne Adhis Jojo, real name Joan Adhiambo, is the new kid on the block. Known by many for her Luo accent, her jokes have drawn a huge following.

Adhis says she did not just wake up one and decide to join comedy. It has taken her three years to feature in the comedy show. "Sometimes, I would come from Eldoret to Nairobi for auditions and still not make it," she told Word Is on Thursday.

It was her friends in Eldoret, where she was studying journalism, who convinced her to audition for Churchill Show.

"Sometimes I would lack transport but still come for the auditions. I came to try but I thank God finally they have taken me in after three years," she said. One of her best shows was recently in Ruiru, where she mentioned a number of politicians in her jokes.

Among them were Gatundu MP Moses Kuria and Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura, who offered her cash during the show. "I was so excited about the Ruiru show; the love that came with that show," she said.

Asked if her parents support her talent, Adhis said, "My mother was not surprised and she is supportive, although at first she was worried that comedians end up single."

Her message to the father of comedy, Churchill Ndambuki, is: "I appreciate the fact that he is supporting people to come out and be known for their talent and I am so proud of him."

Adhis said people who knew her in high school are surprised that she is now a comedienne as she was one of the quiet people in her class.

Her advice to young people is, "If you really want something, go for it and love it. I wanted to be what I am now. I was aggressive and that helped me."

The toughest thing for her was growing up without her father and her biggest struggle was her attempt to join comedy. "Sometimes I would spend all my money on transport and would starve but now that I am in it, I want to just make good comedy," she said.