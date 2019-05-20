Morgan Heritage encourage Kenyans to register for Huduma Namba

Grammy-winning reggae group Morgan Heritage encouraged Kenyans to register for Huduma Namba saying it is a good thing for the system to put things in place because if we have no system, we have no order.
Kenyans on social media were concerned about their prolonged stay in Kenya and asked if the group have registered.
"If I will be allowed to register for I will definitely do it," Mojo said during the launch of Tomorrow Leaders Festival.
"Back home, your name does not mean anything because we may find ten people in a city with the exact name living and was born in the same city as yours.
A number called social security number is what identifies you as a citizen," he said.
To our Kenyan friends, don't be afraid of the Huduma Namba. Peter says they have been living around Africa and the first place they fell in love with was Senegal but when they came to Kenya they felt like they were in Jamaica already.
"We consider Kenya as one of the warmest places in the world that we would want to live in. Mojo has not left Kenya since December last year and the fruit of what he has been doing here on behalf of the Morgan Heritage foundation is the concert," he said.
A Global Initiative Festival To Raise Funds For Youth Leadership Programs Across Africa and Jamaica with Benefactors including Save the Children, UNICEF, UNESCO, UNODC, OXFAM International, Shofco, JoyDivine several other Ngo’s.
“We Morgan Heritage are doing this festival because we've identified the need for a conscious effort to be pushed forward to educate, empower and create opportunities that put the youth on a path toward success for generations to come.
So we're asking the world to help us help the children across Africa and Jamaica where this movement to save a generation has started.” the group went on to say “Buju Banton and Sauti Sol has not been announced and despite a few people trying to spread news about the final line-up, we assure you that we will not promote any artist that will not appear at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday, June 8th” – Morgan Heritage.
Morgan Heritage - Pay Attention feat. Patoranking (Official Music Video). Download/Stream here: http://smarturl.it/pay.attention Video Credits: Produced by Kevin ...