Morgan Heritage encourage Kenyans to register for Huduma Namba

Grammy-winning reggae group Morgan Heritage encouraged Kenyans to register for Huduma Namba saying it is a good thing for the system to put things in place because if we have no system, we have no order.

Kenyans on social media were concerned about their prolonged stay in Kenya and asked if the group have registered.

"If I will be allowed to register for I will definitely do it," Mojo said during the launch of Tomorrow Leaders Festival.

"Back home, your name does not mean anything because we may find ten people in a city with the exact name living and was born in the same city as yours.