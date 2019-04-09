Visita unleashes club banger 'Onyo'

Musician, rapper and producer Nixon Wesonga, popularly known as Visita, recently dropped a track called ‘Onyo’.

He says his name Visita comes from the number 6, which he claims is his lucky number, as he was born in June and won an award in 2006.

Before leaving Grandpa Records in 2016, Visita was the label’s ‘second in command’ after CEO and founder Yusuf Noah, aka Refigah.

He has worked with Kenrazy ('Hivo Ndio Kunaendanga') and composed beats for 'Kamua Leo', 'Chapa' ('Fimbo ya Pili'), 'Dumbala Remix', 'Chali Stingy'… the list is endless.

His latest track is a well-crafted song with his usual bouncy beats with playful and witty rhymes. Let’s just say that like most of Visita’s previous tracks, it is one club banger. The new song was written by Visita himself.