SOCIAL BYTE

Visita unleashes club banger 'Onyo'

The song was written by Visita himself

In Summary

• It is a well-crafted song with his usual bouncy beats with playful and witty rhymes.

Visita
Visita
Image: Courtesy

Musician, rapper and producer Nixon Wesonga, popularly known as Visita, recently dropped a track called ‘Onyo’.

He says his name Visita comes from the number 6, which he claims is his lucky number, as he was born in June and won an award in 2006.

Before leaving Grandpa Records in 2016, Visita was the label’s ‘second in command’ after CEO and founder Yusuf Noah, aka Refigah.

He has worked with Kenrazy ('Hivo Ndio Kunaendanga') and composed beats for 'Kamua Leo', 'Chapa' ('Fimbo ya Pili'), 'Dumbala Remix', 'Chali Stingy'… the list is endless.

His latest track is a well-crafted song with his usual bouncy beats with playful and witty rhymes. Let’s just say that like most of Visita’s previous tracks, it is one club banger. The new song was written by Visita himself.

 

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
09 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘
    17h ago Word Is

  2. I am happy Kush Tracey did not kill herself — Tdat
    17h ago Word Is

  3. KAM hosts Changamka Kenya Shopping Festival
    17h ago Society

  4. Visita unleashes club banger 'Onyo'
    17h ago Word Is

  5. Songa unveils mega deal to distribute artistes’ work
    17h ago Word Is

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES