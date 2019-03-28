My son's eye condition hurt his self-esteem - Jua Cali

Jua Cali with his son Evans after the surgery to correct Ptosis
Jua Cali with his son Evans after the surgery to correct Ptosis
Image: Courtesy

Rapper Jua Cali has opened up about his son's condition that affected his self esteem.

His first born son, Evans, underwent eye surgery in December last year after he was diagnosed with a condition called Ptosis. It is an abnormal low-lying or drooping upper-eyelid, also known as lazy-eye.

"He was born with the condition and was always disturbed by it even in school," Jua Cali told Word Is on Tuesday.

He spoke of how the condition weighed down his son, to a point it affected his self-esteem.

"He felt harassed by his school mates who would always make fun of him," he said.

However, the Genge artiste said they got a good hospital and he was treated he is okay.

"We thank God, he is doing well. It is a condition that is not rare because even in the hospital, there were even grown ups who were having the same condition."

He urge parents to keep checking on their children to know when they have a problem.

Jua Cali  is working on a new album called 'Mali ya Uma'.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
28 March 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘
    17h ago Word Is

  2. I am happy Kush Tracey did not kill herself — Tdat
    17h ago Word Is

  3. KAM hosts Changamka Kenya Shopping Festival
    17h ago Society

  4. Visita unleashes club banger 'Onyo'
    17h ago Word Is

  5. Songa unveils mega deal to distribute artistes’ work
    17h ago Word Is

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES