My son's eye condition hurt his self-esteem - Jua Cali

Rapper Jua Cali has opened up about his son's condition that affected his self esteem.

His first born son, Evans, underwent eye surgery in December last year after he was diagnosed with a condition called Ptosis. It is an abnormal low-lying or drooping upper-eyelid, also known as lazy-eye.

"He was born with the condition and was always disturbed by it even in school," Jua Cali told Word Is on Tuesday.

He spoke of how the condition weighed down his son, to a point it affected his self-esteem.

"He felt harassed by his school mates who would always make fun of him," he said.

However, the Genge artiste said they got a good hospital and he was treated he is okay.

"We thank God, he is doing well. It is a condition that is not rare because even in the hospital, there were even grown ups who were having the same condition."

He urge parents to keep checking on their children to know when they have a problem.

Jua Cali is working on a new album called 'Mali ya Uma'.