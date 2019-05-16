'I AM' lipstick launched at Junction

Kenyan women now have an opportunity to use lipstick specifically made for the African woman. Known as “I AM”, the collection presents a lipstick “for every woman in you”.

The limited-edition lipstick was designed and developed in collaboration with Pauline Cosmetics and Caroline Mutoko. It was officially launched last Thursday at Junction Mall.

“We have carefully selected four beautiful shades of velvety matte lipstick for the fierce boss lady who never stopped being a girl, for the lady who still wants to bring style and glamour to the boardroom, for the woman who is still ‘becoming’ and for that superwoman who is doing it all but still cares for how she looks,” Mutoko said.