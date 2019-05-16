SOCIETY

'I AM' lipstick launched at Junction

Cosmetic is touted as being specifically made for the African woman.

Fashion stylist Connie Aluoch with I AM Lipstick co founder Caroline Mutoko
Fashion stylist Connie Aluoch with I AM Lipstick co founder Caroline Mutoko
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Kenyan women now have an opportunity to use lipstick specifically made for the African woman. Known as “I AM”, the collection presents a lipstick “for every woman in you”.

The limited-edition lipstick was designed and developed in collaboration with Pauline Cosmetics and Caroline Mutoko. It was officially launched last Thursday at Junction Mall.

 

“We have carefully selected four beautiful shades of velvety matte lipstick for the fierce boss lady who never stopped being a girl, for the lady who still wants to bring style and glamour to the boardroom, for the woman who is still ‘becoming’ and for that superwoman who is doing it all but still cares for how she looks,” Mutoko said.

Entrepreneur Peter Park, Pauline Cosmetics founder Nelly Tuikong and media personality Janet Mbugua
Entrepreneur Peter Park, Pauline Cosmetics founder Nelly Tuikong and media personality Janet Mbugua
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Hue Experiential CEO Mercy Meria and Diakonia communication officer Aminta Toure
Hue Experiential CEO Mercy Meria and Diakonia communication officer Aminta Toure
Image: Douglas Okiddy
PR consultant Laura Rwiliriza, True Love head of marketing Nailantei Kenga and data analyst Benadatte Njoroge
PR consultant Laura Rwiliriza, True Love head of marketing Nailantei Kenga and data analyst Benadatte Njoroge
Image: Douglas Okiddy
YouTuber Joanna Kinuthia and media personality Patricia Kihoro
YouTuber Joanna Kinuthia and media personality Patricia Kihoro
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Businesswoman Winnie Kasavi and Vivo Woman CEO Wandia Gichuru
Businesswoman Winnie Kasavi and Vivo Woman CEO Wandia Gichuru
Image: Douglas Okiddy
by DOUGLAS OKIDDY Photojournalist
Society
16 May 2019

