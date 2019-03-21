Zuri Awards women movers and shakers

Manufacturing category winner Mary Ngechu receives her award from Mwihoti Mbijjewe
Zuri awards Manufacturing category winner Mary Ngechu receives her award from Mwihoti Mbijjewe
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a

Women who are making a difference in various sectors of the society were awarded at the second edition of Zuri Awards.

It is a platform that recognizes and celebrates outstanding women in line with the International Women’s Day theme.

Kempiski Hotel played host to the ceremony that feted influential women in various sectors.

Among the winners were Liz Kitili under the Arts and Culture category, Rina Hicks for the Women in finance category and Janet Silantoi won the Women in technology category among others.

Chief Guest Accounting officer state department for public service Mary Kimonye
Zuri awards Chief Guest Accounting officer state department for public service Mary Kimonye
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Women in finance catogory winner Rina Hicks receives her award from Caroline wambugu
Zuri awards Women in finance catogory winner Rina Hicks receives her award from Caroline wambugu
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Arts and Culture category winner Liz Kitili receives her award
Zuri awards Arts and Culture category winner Liz Kitili receives her award
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Renewable energy category winner Mary Kibui receives her award from Victoria Rubadiri
Zuri awards Renewable energy category winner Mary Kibui receives her award from Victoria Rubadiri
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Winnie Kabintie,Agnes Nonsizi and Nadia Ahmed Abdalla
Zuri awards Winnie Kabintie,Agnes Nonsizi and Nadia Ahmed Abdalla
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Women in technology category winner Janet Silantoi receives her award from Agnes Limo
Zuri awards Women in technology category winner Janet Silantoi receives her award from Agnes Limo
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
by EZEKIEL AMINGA
Society
21 March 2019 - 00:00

