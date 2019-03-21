Zuri Awards women movers and shakers

Women who are making a difference in various sectors of the society were awarded at the second edition of Zuri Awards.

It is a platform that recognizes and celebrates outstanding women in line with the International Women’s Day theme.

Kempiski Hotel played host to the ceremony that feted influential women in various sectors.

Among the winners were Liz Kitili under the Arts and Culture category, Rina Hicks for the Women in finance category and Janet Silantoi won the Women in technology category among others.