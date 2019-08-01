Pretty Little Liars actress confesses to wearing diapers

Actress Shay Mitchell, popular star of ‘pretty little liars’, confesses that she sleeps in diapers.

The 32-year-old actress is currently expecting her first child with her husband Matte Babel.

On the latest episode of her ‘Almost Ready’ YouTube series, she said she wasn’t aware humans could pee as much.

“I'm going to the toilet too often that I have started wearing adult diapers to prevent me from dashing to the toilet multiple times at night. In a half an hour, I went to the bathroom probably about 22 times last night to the point where I decided I was going to wear diapers,”the actress said.

She went on to add , “The set was way over here. The bathrooms were like way over there. I peed myself and then I had to throw it out. I’m having to pee way too much. I’m over it.”

The mother to be is not shy to share her tips and tricks to the world.

“You should try my diaper trick it works,”she said.

Shay isn’t letting pregnancy hold her back either, as she says she’s going to continue living her life the way she did before she began carrying her baby.

“I’m still me and I’m gonna continue to live my life how I did before I was pregnant. I worked before; I’m gonna work after and now I just need different size pants. That’s pretty much it,”she said.