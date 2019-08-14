LINKED TO INSECURITY

Plan to root out drug business will restore peace at the Coast

Police should work round the clock to deal with the runaway insecurity and the untouchable drug traffickers

In Summary

• Politicians should not be allowed to bail out suspects arrested for drug trafficking ot violence.  

• Interior CS should stick to his promise and look even in state offices. 

by JUSTIN N NKARANGA
14 August 2019 - 05:00
Tower of Faith Church in Mwembeleza Bamburi, where a heavily armed gang attacked worshippers on August 5
INSECURITY: Tower of Faith Church in Mwembeleza Bamburi, where a heavily armed gang attacked worshippers on August 5
Image: ELKANA JACOB

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i should pitch a tent at the coastal region to fight drug peddlers and terror gangs. Police should work round the clock to deal with the runaway insecurity and the untouchable drug traffickers.

Politicians who storm police stations to demand the release of arrested criminals should abstain from doing so and allow the law to take its course.

Lawlessness should be dealt with ruthlessly. Matiang’i should stick to his promise to look even under the wings of state offices to root out the growing drug business which he believes is linked to the insecurity.

Mombasa 

