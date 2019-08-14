Plan to root out drug business will restore peace at the Coast

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i should pitch a tent at the coastal region to fight drug peddlers and terror gangs. Police should work round the clock to deal with the runaway insecurity and the untouchable drug traffickers.

Politicians who storm police stations to demand the release of arrested criminals should abstain from doing so and allow the law to take its course.

Lawlessness should be dealt with ruthlessly. Matiang’i should stick to his promise to look even under the wings of state offices to root out the growing drug business which he believes is linked to the insecurity.

Mombasa