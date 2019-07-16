Mandela Global Day reminder for African leaders to be selfless

Every year on July 18, Africa and the global community celebrate the birth of renowned South African icon Nelson Mandela born in 1918 in South Africa for his humanitarian legacy.

Nelson Mandela shocked not merely the Azania people whose freedom he gallantly fought for and suffered untold sufferings in the apartheid for 27 years. Upon ascending to leadership in 1994, he forgave his tormentors and served only one term contrary to African strongmen.

Mandela, who was actively involved in the anti-apartheid movement in his 20s, joining the African National Congress in 1942, asserted in words and actions that “he detested all sorts of discrimination most intensely and in all its manifestations”.

The UN in Mandela’s recognition in July 2009, declared Mandela Day designed to promote global peace and celebrate the South African leader’s legacy. His remembrance coming at a time when continental Africa is in dire need for quality leadership to steer the black continent to greater heights.

African strongmen like Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Sudan’s Omar al Bashir clung on to power till they were forcefully and shamefully dethroned. Mandela left his land united and stable. The African icon always stood for a peaceful campaign, non-violent defiance against the South African government and its racist policies and always taught the love of enemies, respect of all human freedoms, rights, culture, goodness and forgiveness.

Mandela goes down in World History as the first selfless Azanian head and for his strenuous efforts to dismantle the country’s apartheid system in 1994.

Leaders have to learn to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others, regardless of their social standing.

Nairobi