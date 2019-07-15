Pictures should be taken for more accuracy this census

Technology will be used during the census in August. It would be prudent for the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics to employ temporary people who will use smartphones to take pictures of families.

This will allow for accurate figures to be taken for the sake of resource allocation, provision of education and healthcare. There was a picture of first President of Kenya, the late Jomo Kenyatta, with his family during the census.

KNBS should also compare the figures with those from Huduma Namba to ensure there are no loopholes in the exercise. Creation of new administrative and electoral units and representation closer to the people uses figures sourced from the exercise.

Wrong figures could deny Kenyans services and resources while others have an excess.

Mombasa