The country will lag behind with slashing of education funds

Programmes which do not attract students in universities risk being scrapped

• Kenya has made big strides in embracing innovation, she will lag behind if we don't invest in education. 

• University lecturers risk losing their jobs if institutions are merged. 

by Veronica onjoro
28 June 2019 - 04:00
Education has suffered greatly as the budget has been slashed.

Universities have been ordered to be merged, programmes which do not attract students are being done away with and laying off of lecturers because of the intended merger. Let the government know that due to embracing innovation, expansion, ideas and research, Kenya has made a very big stride.

 

With these changes which threaten education standards, Kenya may lag behind. Let education be the first agenda in the budget for the country to keep growing as a learned nation is a growing nation.

