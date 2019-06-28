Secure land rights key to sustainable land management

During the last week of May, scientists, researchers, development partners and government officials from various African countries gathered at World Agroforestry Centre in Gigiri for the Global Soil Week.

The conference was organised by TMG Research, a German-applied research organisation, under the theme of ‘Creating an Enabling Environment for Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Agriculture in Africa.

It analysed successful cases in the continent and how they could be upscaled. Of particular interest was the conditions under which the projects were successful. One key challenge in the journey to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is that governments have not learnt how to translate them to local targets.

The conference, supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ),classified the projects under four thematic areas of Land Governance, Local Governance and Cooperation Models, Extension Services, and Finance and Markets.

Among the key successful projects was how the Tiarako community in Burkina Faso secured land access rights to women through intra-household negotiations. The process is based on social legitimation where land tenure agreements and arrangements between women and heads of farming households are validated by local actors, including customary and administrative authorities.