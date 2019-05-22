Gold scam is not surprising, Kenya is full of fake things

The government is riddled with fake things ranging from fake Canaan, a fake Jubilee manifesto, fertiliser and sugar containing mercury, fake parenthood, imagery devolution, supplying air to the government departments, fake gold and inhuman killings.

This shows how a country is engulfed in a state of chaos.

A rule of law applies only when you have a heavy pocket. Even though we seem to have a view of a democratic nation I am strongly pessimistic.

Kenyans have not experienced the value of their votes after the five-decade-old Independence.

Emuhaya