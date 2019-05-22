Gold scam is not surprising, Kenya is full of fake things

In Summary
• Fake things, including promises have been making headlines.
• Kenya in a state of chaos, five decades after Independence.
The government is riddled with fake things ranging from fake Canaan, a fake Jubilee manifesto, fertiliser and sugar containing mercury, fake parenthood, imagery devolution, supplying air to the government departments, fake gold and inhuman killings.
This shows how a country is engulfed in a state of chaos.
A rule of law applies only when you have a heavy pocket. Even though we seem to have a view of a democratic nation I am strongly pessimistic.
Kenyans have not experienced the value of their votes after the five-decade-old Independence.
Emuhaya
