FROM FAKE CANAAN

Gold scam is not surprising, Kenya is full of fake things

Power is supposed to belong to the people which is not the case here

In Summary

• Fake things, including promises have been making headlines. 

• Kenya in a state of chaos, five decades after Independence. 

Seven metal bars suspected to be gold seized by the DCI
Image: COURTESY

The government is riddled with fake things ranging from fake Canaan, a fake Jubilee manifesto, fertiliser and sugar containing mercury, fake parenthood, imagery devolution, supplying air to the government departments, fake gold and inhuman killings.

This shows how a country is engulfed in a state of chaos.

A rule of law applies only when you have a heavy pocket. Even though we seem to have a view of a democratic nation I am strongly pessimistic.

Kenyans have not experienced the value of their votes after the five-decade-old Independence.

Emuhaya 

by Oluchina Antony
Star Blogs
22 May 2019 - 04:00

