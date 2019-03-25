Uhuru, Ruto must stop bickering about graft in public

The corruption debate has been hot and is getting hotter.

The zeal of the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and his Public Prosecutions counterpart Noordin Haji has been unprecedented. This is commendable.

However, this opportunity to arrest plunderers may be squandered by the needless infighting within the Jubilee administration.

Sadly, this bickering appears to be a self-preservation tactic by some.

It is unacceptable that some top government officials are coming out to openly contradict the government they serve.

Worse is that the political attacks are directed at the DCI and the DPP, as though they are tools.

In the midst of these exchanges, Kenya may lose focus on the renewed anti-graft war.

President Uhuru Kenyatta must offer leadership and crack the whip on those sabotaging his agenda.

The President and DP William Ruto must stop engaging each other in public. Kenyans are unlikely to forgive them if this war is lost.

The fight against corruption requires unrelenting commitment and focus.

It cannot be won on political platforms. It must be ruthlessly fought through existing legal regimes and by constitutional offices mandated to do so.

Politicians should concentrate on serving their constituents and allow constitutional offices to tackle graft.