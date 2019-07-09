Handshake candidate vs underdog rebel

A controversy arose among the beasts of the field as to which of the animals deserved the most credit for producing the greatest number of pups at birth. They rushed clamorously into the presence of the Lioness and demanded her settlement of the dispute.

“And you,” they said, “how many sons have you at a birth?' The Lioness laughed at them, and said: “Why! I have only one; but that one is altogether a thoroughbred Lion.”

Many a time, especially in politics, we focus so much on the numbers and little on the worth of our associations. We are seeing this more and more in our political circles as the days inch closer to the 2022 election.

We are focused on growing the numbers in our various political camps without regard to the value they are bringing. All this is in readiness for a possible referendum next year and the 2022 election.

The political war drums are becoming louder as a result of the 2018 handshake, which has confused many. But history has great lessons on this kind of confusion that has engulfed our politicians.

In early 2008 when the then President, Mwai Kibaki, shook hands with opposition leader Raila Odinga on the steps of Harambee house, Kenyans collectively let out a sigh of relief. Kenya had come from the brink of war and that handshake kickstarted a healing process.

Fast forward to 10 years later in 2018 at the very same venue of Harambee House the current President Uhuru Kenyatta was now shaking hands with opposition leader Raila Odinga. Though the chaos resulting from the elections was not similar to 2008, the emotions were at a similar boiling point.

As a result of the 2008 handshake, Kenya got a new Constitution in 2010 that ushered in a new dawn of progressive reforms. Kenya seems to be walking a similar path as a result of the 2018 handshake, but not without consequence.