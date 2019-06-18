Maraga joins Ndii in non-state capture

A dog used to run up quietly to the heels of everyone he met, and to bite them without notice. So the owner put a bell on its neck. Thinking it a mark of distinction, the dog grew proud of his bell and went tinkling it all over the marketplace.

One day an old hound said to him: Why do you make such an exhibition of yourself? That bell that you carry is not an order of merit but a mark of disgrace, a public notice to all men to avoid you as an ill-mannered dog.”

And this year, we are being treated to similar notoriety so loud that we can all tell when the bell rings. We have a group of Kenyans who are louder than anyone else claiming to be the saviours of our nation.

At the beginning of this month, we were treated to this now famous way of thinking by two strange bedfellows – two continents apart. Chief Justice David Maraga, while giving a lecture at Oxford University appeared to be reading from the same script with economist and opposition activist David Ndii.

The CJ forgot he was the head of one arm of the government that has been accused of not doing enough to help in the fight against corruption and became an activist. He used that foreign stage to play to the gallery by throwing the blame on the executive and the legislature.

For some, perhaps this was a ploy to divert attention from his house – the Judiciary – that has been accused of not doing enough to help in the war on corruption.