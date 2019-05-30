Prepare children to face the world

Once I had my own children, I thought it would be easy to teach them things. My mother did it with us easily, I decided, so what would be my problem. Jeez! It is hard. It must have been hard for her. Looking at my children, my babies. I carried them all for many months (years collectively), and now I must tell them of these worldly things.

I must imagine that some boy will one day touch my beautiful girls and she will want to do messy things with him. Some girl will find my son attractive and do disgusting things with him. I know I am being sensational, but no one prepares you for your children growing up.

Do not get me wrong, I have had the sex talk with my children. I have allowed them to ask me stuff. Sometimes I have had to excuse myself to drink some courage-giving and numbing substances, like last year when my daughter tried to kill me by announcing she had a boyfriend. I have never been so sad. God is good though; they broke up very quickly and my joy returned.

Kids of today are not like us though. We had limited information. Most of it a lot of rumours. These days they have the information, animated, in living colour sometimes real time. These are the things we must discuss with our children. What is real and what is not. What can you do and what is not worth wasting your behind muscles on? (By the way I will be starting an adult diaper distribution company, the way things are going.) What is accepted and what is borderline inhumane.

We need to teach our children, girls especially, to be able to set expectations when it comes to sex. Tell them it is ok to enjoy sex, in the right context. (Very important!) Tell ALL our children that it is ok to wait to have sex. There is no deadline they must rush to meet. Explain the responsibilities that come with having sex. Equip them and empower them.

In our days, one of the worst things that could happen to you if you had unprotected sex was getting pregnant. These days, when I imagine the things that could happen (knock wood) I shiver.

We really need to prepare our little ones, but there is still a feeling of helplessness. We teach and train our own, is everyone one else doing the same though? Then there is the case of the adults who prey on young children. This parenting thing is hard. We are only told of the financial aspect. Putting together humans that can face the world from all angles is another thing altogether.