Constitution requires us to be more proactive

Over the past few weeks, Kenyans have been inundated with reports of scandal after scandal involving the theft of billions of shillings in public money.

Though the government has declared war on corruption and vowed to bring those responsible to book, it seems helpless to stop the menace. On the contrary, much of the looting is actually attributed to members of the administration, including people at the highest levels.

This has understandably led to outrage, even despair, among ordinary Kenyans. This is not how things were supposed to turn out. The enactment of a new Constitution, the product of nearly a quarter century of struggle, was meant to inaugurate a new era of accountability and the end of impunity. However, it seems that we have missed a trick.

Kenyans have tended to view the Constitution as a self-implementing construct. The governance structure it creates, the institutions and offices it establishes, are expected to automatically behave in accordance with its rules and expectations, delivering the expected outcome without much participation from the public, whose role is only to input representatives into the system.

The Constitution, in this view, is an algorithm for governance and as long as we elect the right individuals into office, we can go about our lives in peace and experience prosperity without giving politics a second thought. This is why much of the current debate on amending the Constitution has focused on representation (or over-representation as some see it).

Yet the Constitution requires much more of Kenyans. Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, famously defined democracy as “government of the people, by the people, for the people”. This suggests that people should not merely get to regularly elect monarchs or authoritarians to lord over them; rather they have an obligation to participate in their own governance. This is what self-rule implies.