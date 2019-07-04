Close

UK firm to shut 700 betting shops as government puts tough new rules

In Summary

• British government put a 2 pound cap on fixed odds betting terminals.

by Reuters
World
04 July 2019 - 13:14
A man analyzes the odds at a popular betting site
A man analyzes the odds at a popular betting site
Image: VICTOR IMBOTO

William Hill plans to close 700 licensed betting shops, putting about 4,500 jobs at risk, after the British government put a 2 pound cap on fixed odds betting terminals (FOBT) in an effort to reduce problem gambling.

"The company has seen a significant fall in gaming machine revenues", William Hill said on Thursday, adding that the closures are likely to begin before the end of the year.

The FOBT regulations were implemented in April and maximum bets were limited to 2 pounds ($2.62) from 100 pounds.

William Hill said in January that it would remodel its retail business after performance at it was hit by tighter regulations, particularly on lucrative FOBTs.

Rival GVC Holdings had previously warned restrictions on FOBT would lead to the closure of up to a 1,000 shops and cut its 2019 core profit by about 135 million pounds ($170 million).

Matiang'i deports 17 foreigners in illegal betting trade

Deportation is part of the crackdown on foreigners linked to illegal trade.
News
1 month ago

Matiang'i orders work permits review for foreigners in betting industry

Majority are from Italy and Bulgaria each with 14, followed by China with 10.
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Reuters
World
04 July 2019 - 13:14

Most Popular

  1. I wouldn’t exchange cremation for any other job — Nderitu ...
    2yr ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    7h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Boeing to give Sh10bn to Ethiopia, Indonesia crash families
    18h ago Africa

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos