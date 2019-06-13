Close

Trump aide Conway repeatedly violated US law- investigators

• The US Office of Special Counsel recommended she should be removed from the federal workforce.

by REUTERS Reuters
13 June 2019 - 19:27
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2019.
Image: REUTERS

Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, repeatedly violated U.S. law by making political comments while serving in the White House and should be removed from the federal workforce, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) said on Thursday.

 

"Given that Ms. Conway is a repeat offender and has shown disregard for the law, OSC recommends that she be removed from federal service," for comments made in television interviews and social media posts, the office said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Writing by Susan Heavey)

2 months ago
