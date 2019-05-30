'World's smallest' baby released from US hospital

A baby born weighing just 245g (8.6oz), believed to be the tiniest on record to survive premature birth, has been discharged from hospital in the US.

Baby Saybie weighed the same as a large apple when she was born at 23 weeks and three days in December 2018.

Fighting for life, she was transferred to the intensive care unit at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital in San Diego, California.

Doctors told Saybie's parents she had just hours to live.

But five months on, she was discharged weighing a healthy 5.6 pounds (2.5kg), confounding all expectations.

A nurse who cared for Saybie as she battled for survival said her recovery and release earlier this month was a "miracle".