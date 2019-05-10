German exports rebound unexpectedly in March

German exports rebound unexpectedly in March./REUTERS

German exports rose unexpectedly in March, data showed on Friday, raising hopes that a slowdown in Europe's largest economy will not significantly dent growth in the first quarter despite headwinds from unresolved trade disputes.

The Federal Statistics Office said seasonally adjusted exports rose by 1.5 percent on the month while imports were up 0.4 percent. That meant the trade surplus edged up to 20.0 billion euros ($22.45 billion) from 18.7 billion euros in the previous month.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.3 percent decrease in exports and a 0.5 increase in imports. The trade surplus was expected to narrow to 18.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8909 euros)

