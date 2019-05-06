Moscow plane fire: 41 killed on Aeroflot jet

Forty-one people were killed after a Russian plane made an emergency landing and burst into flames at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow.

Videos on social media show passengers using emergency exit slides to escape the burning Aeroflot aircraft.

Two children and a flight attendant were among the dead, Russian media reports.

One witness said it was a "miracle" anyone escaped the jet, which was carrying 73 passengers and five crew.

"There are 37 survivors - 33 passengers and four members of the crew," said an investigative committee official, Yelena Markovskaya.

Five people are in hospital.

Aeroflot, Russia's national carrier, said the plane was forced to return to the airport "for technical reasons", but did not elaborate.

Some flights have been diverted to other airports.

What happened to the plane?

The aircraft, a Sukhoi Superjet-100, departed Sheremetyevo airport at 18:02 local time (15:02 GMT) for the city of Murmansk.

The crew issued a distress signal when "malfunctions" occurred shortly after departure.

After making an emergency landing at the airport, the plane's engines caught fire on the runway, Aeroflot said in a statement.

The crew "did everything to save the passengers," who were evacuated in 55 seconds, the airline said.