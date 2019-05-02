SAFE ZONE

Turkey, U.S. getting closer on issue of Syria safe zone: foreign minister

Cavusoglu was responding to a question at a news conference about Turkish talks this week with the U.S.

In Summary

• Turkey wants to set up a safe zone east of the Euphrates river after the majority of U.S. troops pull out of the country.

Turkey and the United States are getting closer to an agreement on the details of a planned safe zone in northeast Syria along the Turkish border, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Cavusoglu was responding to a question at a news conference about Turkish talks this week with the U.S. special envoy for Syria. Turkey wants to set up a safe zone east of the Euphrates river after the majority of U.S. troops pull out of the country.

 

02 May 2019 - 14:42

