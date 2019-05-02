INQUIRIES

Huawei leak inquiry needed to ensure government integrity

Prime Minister Theresa May fired her defense minister Gavin Williamson on Wednesday

In Summary

• Gavin was fired over a leak from a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) which discusses intelligence coordination and defense strategy.

• Opposition parties called cabinet office minister David Lidington to parliament to discuss the leak inquiry.

Britain's Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, April 2, 2019.
Britain's Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, April 2, 2019.
Image: REUTERS

The British government’s inquiry into the disclosure of secret information relating to Chinese telecoms company Huawei was needed to ensure the integrity of national security discussions, cabinet office minister David Lidington said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Theresa May fired her defense minister Gavin Williamson on Wednesday over a leak from a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) which discusses intelligence coordination and defense strategy.

“The leak investigation into the disclosure of information about 5G was constituted in order to ensure that the integrity of the NSC in general is upheld and, vitally, participants in NSC meeting can continue to hold full confidence in its operation and the confidentiality of its proceedings,” Lidington told parliament.

Williamson has denied leaking the information.

The leak, first reported in the Telegraph newspaper last month, said Britain would allow Huawei a role in building parts of its 5G network, setting London at odds with Washington over the next generation of communications technology.

Sources subsequently told Reuters that the role would be limited.

Opposition parties called Lidington to parliament to discuss the leak inquiry, and several lawmakers used the debate to demand a criminal investigation into whether secrecy laws had been broken.

Lidington said it was for police, not ministers, to decide whether a criminal offence had been committed. He said May had not accused Williamson of breaking any laws.

UK's May fires defence secretary over Huawei leak

The firing also underlined how seriously her team treated the leak from the National Security Council.
News
17 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by REUTERS Reuters
World
02 May 2019 - 14:54

Most Popular

  1. Educating refugees will stabilise their countries - UNHCR ...
    29m ago News

  2. Government to answer urgent question on Huawei leak
    1h ago World

  3. Turkey, U.S. getting closer on issue of Syria safe zone
    1h ago World

  4. The 'Elephant Queen' immortalised in stunning photos
    2h ago News

  5. Billionaire Mengi's message to wife before his death
    2h ago News

Latest Videos