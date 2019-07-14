Sonko offers Waiguru free delivery at Pumwani after wedding

• Sonko says Waiguru should feel free to enjoy the amenities at Pumwani Maternity Hospital.
• Pumwani has doubled the number of deliveries , from 11,169 to 19,267 in the past two years.
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko now says the newly wedded Kirinyaga county governor Anne Waiguru should deliver her baby at Pumwani hospital.
In a message on his Facebook intimating that Waiguru could be expectant after her traditional wedding to Kamotho Waiganjo on Saturday, Sonko said the latter should enjoy the state of the art facility with modern services.
The controversial city boss further encouraged his wife Primrose Mbuvi saying she would deliver at the same facility.
"Before the honeymoon begins let me take this earliest opportunity on behalf of my family and the great people of Nairobi to Congratulate my colleague from Kirinyaga Anne Waiguru for getting married to Wakili Waiganjo. May the Lord bless your marriage," read the post.
It went on, "May you have a safe delivery on your bundle of joy on the way. You are welcome to enjoy the state of the art maternity facilities at Pumwani hospital where the 1st lady of Nairobi is also set to deliver there in a couple of months to come".
Waiguru exchanged her marriage vows with the love of her life Kamotho Waiganjo in a colorful ceremony held at the Kiamugumo Primary School.
The wedding was climaxed with the cutting of the shoulder.
In Kikuyu tradition, this 'cutting of the shoulder', is the central point in the entire ceremony.
It is the right 'arm' of a roast goat which the groom cuts while the bride holds. When the groom is done, the bride continues holding on to the piece on her hand and the man cuts a piece and feeds her then feeds himself.
Thousands of invited guests among them President Uhuru Kenyatta Opposition leader Raila Odinga are witnessing the event.