Corridors of Power

Last week, we told you about a former MP from Nyanza who was pleading with his successor not to auction his matrimonial home over an election debt. The ex-legislator, a mole has intimated, has now reached out to ODM leader Raila Odinga (pictured) to prevail upon the MP to spare the politician's home. This is after the MP refused to listen to his predecessor and vowed to auction the property. A court slapped the former MP with millions of shillings after he lost an election petition against his successor. It’s understood the former Prime Minister is planning to summon the two politicians to resolve the matter.
A married but youthful executive committee member from a Central Kenya county has elicited talk among his colleagues. Why? The man is having a steamy affair with a communication official attached to his boss’s office. In what others have said smacks of impunity, the two no longer hide their three-month-old affair. Staff at the communication’s office have complained that their boss, said to be incompetent, has taken advantage of her close ties with the CEC to frustrate them. The woman is said to be boldly intimidating her juniors. The CEC’s wife is also said to have gotten wind of the affair and may soon cause commotion in the governor’s office.
A vocal MP from the Rift Valley has slowed down his political activities. The man claims the ongoing war on graft has caused his cash taps to run dry. As a signal that things have changed, the lawmaker, previously seen to have bottomless pockets, has cancelled at least 15 fundraisers. The cancelled funds' drives were to take place in the past two months in his constituency. He has been avoiding political forums. The MP was recently overheard at a drinking joint saying he silently supports the proposed bill by Suba South MP John Mbadi, seeking to have those contributing more than Sh100,000 in harambees declare the source of the money.
A governor in Western Kenya is disappointed with two first-term MPs – one from Siaya and another from Trans Nzoia. Reason? The county boss was recently overheard complaining that the two have perfected the art of extorting him without fear. His feeling is that the two lawmakers have no stamina to deliver their promise of campaigning for him to become president in 2022. A bird whispered to Corridors that the governor has instructed his aides to block the politicians from his office where they frequent to collect handouts.