Kalonzo’s bleak future, Budget starves Big 4, MPs rush to heal IEBC: Your Breakfast Briefing

Senators on Friday lost for the second time a case in which they sought powers to convene and chair county development boards to coordinate projects.
The Court of Appeal dismissed their petition after losing at the High Court which had declared as null and void the Bill establishing CDBs.
The legislation which was passed by the National Assembly had placed governors under senators as the latter would chair the CDB and make decisions on development.
Can Kalonzo survive onslaught by rivals?
A section of Ukambani leaders is scheming to force Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka out of politics ahead of the 2022 presidential election, the Star has learned.
Kalonzo is among a growing list of contenders eyeing Uhuru's job in 2022 and will need to forge a coalition should NASA fail to hold. But, the plotters are demanding he quits politics to give way for new leadership in the region.
The scheme is being executed by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, Kitui’s Charity Ngilu and Machakos’s Alfred Mutua.
Meagre budget share casts doubts on Uhuru's Big Four Agenda
MPs have cast doubts on whether President Uhuru Kenyatta will attain targets in the Big Four development agenda after its key sectors were allocated just Sh374 billion.
During a debate on the proposed budget estimates for the financial year 2019/20, MPs warned that the concept may run into funding difficulties.
Sectors linked to Big Four have been allocated measly sums as Health received Sh82 billion, Manufacturing Sh125 billion, Agriculture Sh55.97 billion, and Housing Sh103 billion.
MPs racing against time to overhaul IEBC
Members of Parliament are in a race against time to institute far-reaching reforms at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ahead of the 2022 General Election.
Core to this is an attempt to fill vacancies which have rendered the commission nearly redundant, hence unable to execute critical functions.
The feeling among those pushing for the changes is that the IEBC is broken beyond repair and needs a total overhaul to restore Kenyans’ confidence in the agency.
Governors Sonko, Waititu behaving badly
During Madaraka Day celebrations last Saturday, two of our probably most controversial governors staged a free show.
On one hand, Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was slandering and dressing down James Nyoro, reminding him of leadership ethos and his inadequacies as the Deputy Governor. It is, in fact, laughable who should have been reminding the other!
On the other hand, just a few kilometres away in Nairobi, a furious Governor Mike Sonko was hurling insults to Woman representative Esther Passaris.
Court informed on human rights disappointed with gay ruling
We felt there was room for an analysis of what the court itself said in the recent case about decriminalisation of homosexual activity.
We do not have space to discuss uncertainties about meaning, so take as our starting point that the law makes it a crime for men to engage in sexual activity with each other. Almost certainly it does not make sexual activity between women a crime.
Is that law unconstitutional?