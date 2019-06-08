Kalonzo’s bleak future, Budget starves Big 4, MPs rush to heal IEBC: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Senators on Friday lost for the second time a case in which they sought powers to convene and chair county development boards to coordinate projects.

The Court of Appeal dismissed their petition after losing at the High Court which had declared as null and void the Bill establishing CDBs.

The legislation which was passed by the National Assembly had placed governors under senators as the latter would chair the CDB and make decisions on development.

Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.