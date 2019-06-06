Why can't we find Cuban doctors, Italian aid worker?

It also said the gangsters could not leave anything to chance. They insisted they write a ‘contract’ stating those terms, which Popat signed.

“If I don’t pay you, you know where to pick me,” Popat told them. Promising to drop him off at a place of his choice, they gave him Sh1,000 to use for a taxi home. However, the plot did not work, as they found the spot teeming with policemen.

Since then, the DCI has described the rescue mission as the largest and most well-coordinated in the region. Popat was rescued, while the mastermind behind the kidnap was killed and two accomplices arrested.

OTHER CASES

Kenya is among African countries grappling with the fight to bring to an end such abductions targeting foreigners.

Such kidnaps could ruin a country's reputation as a safe destination. Other high-profile cases Kenya has suffered include:

Judith and David Tebbutt

In September 2011, six gunmen ambushed Judith and David Tebbutt’s room in Kiwayu beach resort, Lamu county, killing the husband and kidnapping his wife.

Police launched a manhunt and after eight days, police arrested Ali Kololo, a Kenyan man who reported the crime.

Kololo was charged wih being in communication with the abductors.

Tebbutt was released by the kidnappers, who were believed to be pirates, on March 2012 after his family successfully raised and paid the ransom demanded by her captors.

Marie Dedieu

In October 2011, al Shaabab militia abducted another French woman.

Marie Dedieu, 66, was kidnapped from her beachfront bungalow in Manda, also in Lamu county.

A search was launched but Dedieu died in the hands of the kidnappers, who had taken her to Somalia.