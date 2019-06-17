Close

Egypt's ousted president Mohammed Morsi dies in court

• He reportedly fainted after a court session where he was facing espionage charges and subsequently died.

Egypt's former president Mohammed Morsi, who was ousted by the army in 2013, has died in court, state TV says.

He reportedly fainted after a court session where he was facing espionage charges and subsequently died. He was 67.

Morsi was overthrown following mass protests a year after he took office as the country's first democratically elected leader.

More to follow...

