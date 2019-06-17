Egypt's ousted president Mohammed Morsi dies in court

In Summary
Egypt's former president Mohammed Morsi, who was ousted by the army in 2013, has died in court, state TV says.
He reportedly fainted after a court session where he was facing espionage charges and subsequently died. He was 67.
Morsi was overthrown following mass protests a year after he took office as the country's first democratically elected leader.
More to follow...
