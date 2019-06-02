Algerian council scraps July 4 presidential election

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika ended his 20-year rule two months ago under pressure from protests.

In Summary

• Demonstrations have since continued, with protesters demanding Bensalah’s resignation and an end to the dominance of the elite who have ruled Algeria since it won independence from France in 1962.

A protestor holds an Algerian flag as people attend a demonstration against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A protestor holds an Algerian flag as people attend a demonstration against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Image: REUTERS

Algeria’s constitutional council scrapped a presidential election planned for July 4 citing a lack of candidates, prolonging a period of political transition and risking more anger from protesters.

The move will likely extend the rule of interim President Abdelkader Bensalah, who was due to stay on only until the vote to elect a new president. President Abdelaziz Bouteflika ended his 20-year rule two months ago under pressure from protests.

Demonstrations have since continued, with protesters demanding Bensalah’s resignation and an end to the dominance of the elite who have ruled Algeria since it won independence from France in 1962.

“Bensalah will go beyond the 90 days as long as there has been no election, but this will anger the protesters,” said political analyst Farid Ferrahi.

In a statement on state television, the constitutional council overseeing the country’s transition said two candidates had come forward but were deemed invalid.

The two candidates - who are not public figures - had not met the quorum of 60,000 signatures in support, a political source told Reuters.

It did not set a new date for the presidential election, asking Bensalah to organize a vote at a later date. Bensalah had been appointed as interim leader until July 9.

On Friday, hundreds of thousands again took to the streets of Algiers and other cities to call for his removal and that of Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, who was appointed by Bouteflika days before he stepped down.

Lieutenant-General Ahmed Gaed Salah, who has been managing the transition, has called on political parties and protesters to meet amongst themselves to discuss a way out of the crisis.

 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by REUTERS Reuters
Africa
02 June 2019 - 19:59

Most Popular

  1. Want US visa? Prepare to share social media details
    9h ago World

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    13h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Ruto to Uhuru: I am a self-made man
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Former Arsenal winger dies aged 35
    1d ago World

  5. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    1w ago Africa

Latest Videos