UGANDA-RWANDA

Rwanda accuses Uganda of abductions

Allegation is the latest sign of relations between the two governments being strained.

In Summary

• As a result of the feud between the two countries, Rwanda has closed the Gatuna border for businesses transporting goods.

• Rwanda denied the allegation.

Paul Kagame (L) and Yoweri Museveni (R) used to be allies
Paul Kagame (L) and Yoweri Museveni (R) used to be allies
Image: COURTESY

Police in Rwanda have accused Ugandan military intelligence officers of abducting two Rwandans who crossed into Uganda on Sunday after being invited by their Ugandan friend.

The allegation is the latest sign of relations between the two governments being strained.

On Saturday Ugandan authorities accused Rwandan military of shooting dead two people - a Rwandan and a Ugandan - on the Ugandan side of the border.

Rwanda denied the allegation. Uganda has not yet responded to the abduction allegation.

As a result of the feud between the two countries, Rwanda has closed the Gatuna border for businesses transporting goods. It is Rwanda's busiest border with Uganda, and the move has jeopardised trade relations between the two nations.

More:

Rwanda, Uganda deny signing migrant deals with Israel

Rwanda and Uganda both said on Friday they had not struck any deal to take in African migrants from Israel under a scheme condemned by rights ...
News
1 year ago

KenolKobil buys off 33 Delta stations in Uganda and Rwanda

Kenyan-based oil marketer KenolKobil has acquired 33 service stations owned by Delta Petroleum Company in Uganda and Rwanda.The PanAfrican oil firm ...
Counties
6 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC NEWS None
Africa
28 May 2019 - 10:35

Most Popular

  1. Why people are fleeing 'uninhabitable' Syokimau
    1d ago Big Read

  2. Ethiopia sorry for map which wipes out Somalia
    1d ago Africa

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos