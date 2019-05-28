Rwanda accuses Uganda of abductions

Police in Rwanda have accused Ugandan military intelligence officers of abducting two Rwandans who crossed into Uganda on Sunday after being invited by their Ugandan friend.

The allegation is the latest sign of relations between the two governments being strained.

On Saturday Ugandan authorities accused Rwandan military of shooting dead two people - a Rwandan and a Ugandan - on the Ugandan side of the border.

Rwanda denied the allegation. Uganda has not yet responded to the abduction allegation.

As a result of the feud between the two countries, Rwanda has closed the Gatuna border for businesses transporting goods. It is Rwanda's busiest border with Uganda, and the move has jeopardised trade relations between the two nations.