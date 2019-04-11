LOSES

World Bank puts Mozambique's economic losses from Cyclone Idai at up to $773 million

The World Bank said its approach does not capture indirect losses

• The World Bank said its approach does not capture indirect losses such as reduced productivity or business interruptions

People walk through floodwater near Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
The World Bank estimates the direct economic losses from Cyclone Idai in Mozambique to range from $656 million-$773 million, covering damage to buildings, infrastructure and agriculture, a note sent out via the United Nations said on Thursday.

In the note, dated April 4, the World Bank said its approach does not capture indirect losses such as reduced productivity or business interruptions, and could only provide a certain degree of accuracy.

 

Africa
11 April 2019 - 16:24

