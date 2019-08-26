Workers go for seven months without salaries

For over seven months, over 30 casual labourers from Naivasha sub-county have gone without salaries.

Most of the workers, who are under the environment department, have now appealed to Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui to come to their rescue.

According to a worker who declined to be named, their houses have been closed while putting food to the table for their families has been a hard task.

“We are calling on Governor Kinyanjui to come to our aid and have this matter sorted out because seven months without pay is dehumanising,” he said.

Former Lake View MCA Simon Wanyoike said they had discussed the issue in the last assembly and wondered why the county had not implemented the report.

This came as former union officials from Naivasha Municipal Council continued to cry foul over failure to settle their case, ten years after they were suspended.

The workers want Chief Justice David Maraga to intervene noting that Sh7.3m had been released by the County government of Nakuru but its whereabouts was unclear.

In 2009, the six workers were suspended from duty and charged at the Naivasha law courts for holding unlawful assembly but the court found the charge defective and they were set free.

After that the group went to the employment labor court seeking compensation for malicious prosecution, false detention and unlawful suspension.

As per court documents, county governor deposited Sh7.3m to the courts account after the court directed that two of the six union officers be compensated.

Addressing the press in Naivasha, Hassan Godana said: “The former governor faced contempt of court for failing to pay us our dues as per court orders issued on 7th October 2016 and as good faith the county deposited over Sh7.3 milliom in the courts account in Nakuru but we have never received a penny."