Why I want to succeed Awiti as Homa Bay Governor - Wanga

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga has explained why she wants to succeed Cyprian Awiti as the next governor.

Wanga said residents of Homa Bay still face numerous challenges ranging from poor health services and dilapidated roads to food insecurity despite billions of shillings sent to the county.

Wanga said her government will ensure the devolved and the locally collected funds will be prudently used to ensure the lives of the locals improve.

"We will ensure that we prudently use the available funds both from the National Government and the locally collected revenue to improve the lives of our people," said Wanga.

She added: "We are tired of always being rated last among the 47 counties in terms of service delivery and performance. We need a fresh leadership in our system which has been tested and proven."

Wanga spoke on Saturday at Gendia Seventh Day Adventist Church during to closure of their prayer week.

The MP was flanked by former Rangwe MP Philip Okundi and his former Karachuonyo counterpart Pheobe Asiyo.

Okundi praised Wanga for her past development record saying if given a chance, she can change the fortune of the county. Okundi said: "Wanga has exemplary performed in the years she has been in leadership especially in improving the lives of women and I am sure she will perform much better if elevated to a higher position."

Asiyo appealed to Wanga to continue with her initiatives, to ensure women are empowered.

Wanga has initiated projects which include Abedo, a grant for local business women to boost their income and has also built modern markets at Homa Bay Pier, Kodiera and Magunga trading centers using NGAAF for the traders.

Wanga, ODM National chairman John Mbadi, and Homa Bay County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe have already declared their interest to replace Governor Cyprian Awiti.

Wanga urged Kenyans to support the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga saying it has already started bearing fruits especially in the Nyanza region.

Wanga said the renovation of Kisumu port, Homa Bay, Kendu Bay and Mbita Piers, which will create job opportunities for the youths, is as a result of the handshake.

"We must all join hands and support President Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Odinga's new found friendship. We have already started seeing its fruits," said Wanga, who is also the Homa Bay branch ODM chairperson.