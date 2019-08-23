10 MORE DAYS

Police to detain NHIF staff over Sh4.5 million fraud

Court says 10 days will be enough for police to complete investigations

In Summary
  • Felix Muema Kitonyo was arrested  on Tuesday at Ongata Rongai
  • Milimani law courts on Monday issued a search warrant for his premises
by ALPHONCE.MUNG'AHU
23 August 2019 - 00:00
A magistrate has allowed police to detain for 10 more days a senior NHIF staff over the alleged Sh4.9 million fraud.

Felix Muema Kitonyo was arrested  on Tuesday at Ongata Rongai.

Kiambu chief magistrate Patricia Gichohi said 10 days would be enough for police to complete investigations.

 

Senior state counsel Christine Mbevi had sought for 14 more days to enable detectives complete the probe.

Mbevi told the court that upon his arrest detectives conducted a search at his premises known as Felicom solutions.

The court heard that  Milimani law courts had on Monday issued a search warrant following an application.

Detectives recovered assorted electronic and digital devices believed to have been used in the fraud.

