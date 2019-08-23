Omtatah takes CBA-NIC merger to court over tax waiver

by ANNETTE WAMBULWA
News
23 August 2019 - 14:19
Civil rights activist Okiya Omtatah argues at Milimani court on October 13, 2017.
Civil rights activist Okiya Omtatah argues at Milimani court on October 13, 2017.
Image: FILE

Activist Okiya Omtatah has moved to court challenging the tax waiver given to the NIC and CBA banks merger.

He wants the court to stop the secretive and opaque decision by the treasury to exempt them from paying tax.

"The impugned tax waiver which was granted on July 26 but was only announced in August 18 is irregular, unlawful and unconstitutional" reads court documents.

In May, the Competition Authority gave a nod to the merger between CBA and NIC banks.

CBA, whose market share is at 6.05 per cent, and NIC Bank with 4.62 per cent will both hold 10.67 per cent of the market share post-merger.

“However, it is anticipated that the merged entity will continue facing competition from tier-one banks who, together, control 55.32% of the market,” the regulator said in their notice.

More to follow...

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ANNETTE WAMBULWA
News
23 August 2019 - 14:19

Most Popular

  1. Streets, apps and brothels: 'Illegal' sex work booming
    1d ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    10h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Your Friday Breakfast Briefing
    9h ago Breakfast Briefing

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Chess prodigies chase elusive dreams
    8h ago Big Read

Latest Videos