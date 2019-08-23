Man fined Sh400,000 for bhang

A man was on Thursday fined Sh400,000 for possession of bhang worth Sh143,210 or in default serve five years in jail.

James Kinyua Kiiru, 37, was found transporting 143.2kg of marijuana in Embu two years ago.

Embu chief magistrate Maxwell Gicheru said the section under which Kinyua was charged constituted possession of the drug and not trafficking and subsequently sentenced him for possessing the drug.

The charge attracts a more lenient sentence than trafficking the drug.

Kinyua was on March 11, 2017, found trafficking marijuana at Majimbo along the Embu-Kiritiri Road.

He was pulled over at a roadblock and the drug found in his vehicle.

Police manning the roadblock had been tipped that the vehicle was ferrying the drug.

Kinyua fled when the car was flagged down but he was pursued and arrested.

He sought leniency saying he was a father of three with the last born being three months old.

He said he was not aware of what he was carrying as it was only given to him by a client to deliver in Embu town.

The court ordered that the bhang be destroyed under the supervision of the court registrar, the county criminal investigation officer and public health officers.

