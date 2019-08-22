Trader wants fresh hearing of Sh1bn land fraud case

A businessman accused of forging a title deed for land worth about Sh1billion wants his case to start afresh.

The case was scheduled for hearing before senior principal magistrate Stella Atambo.

But Muktar Olow, through his lawyer, informed the court he wants to file an application asking the court to stop hearing it.

The prosecution led by assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Frederick Ashimosi told the court 21 witnesses have testified.

The magistrate allowed the defence to file a formal application and return to court on September 13 for further direction.

The prosecution alleges that on unknown dates in an unknown place, Muktar, jointly with others not before the court, with intent to defraud and without lawful authority or excuse, made a title deed No 1R 17583 for LR No.1870/240/1.

They purported it to be genuine and valid.

Olow is also accused of forging signatures of the complainant Angelina Ngugi with intent to defraud her of the land.

He is further accused of stealing various items worth over Sh2 million belonging to Angelina Ngugi on September 18, 2011 at Westlands along El Dama Ravine road in Nairobi county.

Olow was allegedly arrested on September 18, 2011, after one Pius Ngugi made a report at DCI office that a gang of robbers had invaded his property on L.R.No. 1870/1240 and stole everything on the allegation that he (Olow) was the landlord.