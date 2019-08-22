Police seek two weeks to hold NHIF staffer

DCI detectives are seeking 14 days to detain a senior NHIF employee over alleged fraud amounting to over Sh4.9 million.

In his affidavit, chief inspector Nephat Marubu attached to the DCI's Serious Crime Unit told Kiambu chief magistrate Patricia Gichohi they are investigating fraudulent acquisition of public property contrary to the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

He said this was after they received a complaint from the national health insurer regarding ongoing manipulation of staff data leading to fraudulent payments totaling Sh4,972,350 to undeserving beneficiaries.

Marubu informed the court, through senior state counsel Christine Mbevi, that the suspect, Felix Muema Kitonyo, was arrested on Tuesday in Ongata Rongai.

He told the court that upon his arrest, detectives conducted a search in his premises known as Felicom Solutions.

The court heard that Milimani law courts had on August 19 issued a search warrant following an application.

The officer said during the arrest, detectives recovered assorted electronic and digital devices believed to have been used in conducting the offence. The items are yet to be subjected to forensic examination, he said.

The magistrate deferred her ruling until Thursday.

