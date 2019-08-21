SUSPECT DETAINED

Man beats up brother to death over food

Vihiga county police commander Hassan Barua confirms the incident.

• Isava chief Alex Bukiru said Isimwa had demanded food from his young brother Evance Alumasa when a fistfight ensued. 

• But Isimwa overpowered his younger brother ascending hitting him on the head several times, added the chief.

A 45-year-old man is being held at Kilingili police station for allegedly beating his younger brother to death over a food dispute. 

Patrick Isimwa is alleged to have committed the offence on Monday evening in Sabatia subcounty.

Vihiga county police commander Hassan Barua told the Star that Isimwa used a hammer to hit his brother. 

Isava chief Alex Bukiru said Isimwa had demanded food from his brother Evance Alumasa when a fistfight ensued. 

But Isimwa overpowered Alumasa and hit him on the head several times, the chief said.

Bukiru said the two single men have been staying in that area for a while with Isimwa depending on Alumasa.

Alumasa’s body was taken to Mbale mortuary waiting for postmortem.

Family members declined to comment on the matter as they had to go to Sabatia subcounty headquarters to record a statement. 

 

 

