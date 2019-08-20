Ex-Mathare coach serving life sentence freed

A former Mathare Youth Football Club coach who has been serving a life sentence since 2001 walked free from a Kiambu court on Monday.

Terium Roger Mzungu, 43, who has been at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison for 19 years was acquitted after senior principal magistrate Stella Atambo considered his application for resentencing.

In his brief address Mzungu praised the court, saying he has reformed.

He told the court he was going back to his previous job of coaching the football club.

His freedom followed a landmark judgment in December 2017 where six judges of the Supreme Court, among them Chief Justice David Maraga, found that the mandatory death sentence is unconstitutional.

Earlier, Maraga said the Judiciary will resentence other inmates this year.

Mzungu had been sentenced to death by a lower court which found him guilty of robbery with violence.

He was charged that on July 4, 2000 in Kiambu town – jointly with others not before the court – while armed with knives and pangas, he robbed Mburu Wangendo of his shop items valued at Sh296,000 and threatened to injure him.

Supreme Court judges said a person facing the death sentence deserves to be heard in mitigation because of the finality of the sentence. During mitigation, the offender’s version of events might evoke pity, necessitating the court to consider an aspect that might have been unclear during the trial.

Following the decision, more than 400 inmates applied for a review of their death sentences.

While freeing the convict, Atambo said during resentencing she took into consideration other factors such as rehabilitation success of an inmate based on reports from the prison management.

“Resentencing is not a long process. It is a question of coming and one is given an opportunity to say why his sentence should be reviewed,” the magistrate said.

Although Kenya has not executed anyone on death row since 1987 when Hezekiah Ochuka was convicted and hanged for the 1982 attempted coup, the sentence is still handed to offenders.

Reports indicate that from 1963 to 1987, some 280 persons out of 3,584 people sentenced to death were executed in Kenya.

But since 1987, those on death row have been kept waiting for the hangman’s noose. It was not until 2009 when President Mwai Kibaki commuted the sentences of more than 4,000 convicts on death row to life.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, 6,058 prisoners have been sentenced to death since 2011 with the majority mainly convicted for robbery with violence.

In March 2017, the Attorney General named a 13-member task force chaired by Maryann Njau Kimani, Secretary for Justice at AG’s office, to gather views from Kenyans on life sentence and establish a framework to deal with the resentencing of persons on death row.

The task force will define life imprisonment and whether Parliament should come up with minimum and maximum sentences for capital offences.

As the law stands, those serving life imprisonment can only be released under the President’s prerogative of mercy.

