I am your best bet for presidency, Mutua tells Kamba nation

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has urged the Kamba community to support his 2022 presidential bid, saying he was best placed to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mutua urged Kenyans to be on high alert to ensure corrupt leaders and those with no development track record do not find their way into public office.

Addressing an ecstatic crowd at Tala town in Matungulu, the governor said Kenya needs a generational change with new leaders who can transform the livelihoods of citizens.

“Real economic change is needed and that calls for innovation, experience in real development and energy to transform this country. That is why I reiterate that as a young, dynamic leader and by the grace of God and will of Kenyans, I will be the next president of the Republic of Kenya,” Mutua said.

He spoke after launching skip loaders and modern compacting trucks for all major urban centers in the county on Friday.

Mutua said his quest will not succeed with the backing of the Kamba community. He said he was a safe bet because he was the only leader capable of marshaling countrywide support.

“If all voters in Ukambani decided to give their votes to a certain individual, and that individual does not enjoy the support of the entire country, it will be an exercise in futility. I have traversed virtually the entire country, interacting with different ethnic communities who have urged me to seek the country’s top job. I am confident I will manage,” Mutua said.

In a veiled attack at Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Mutua urged those who have vied for the presidency but failed to pave the way and support youthful and energetic leaders. Kalonzo ran for the top seat in 2007 and lost to Mwai Kibaki, coming third behind ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Mutua defended his development record saying it was "the best ever" to be achieved by any governor. He said Kenyans need transformative leadership to drive the country from the third world to the first world.

“Kenya is ready for generational change. We need new leadership that will ensure the money gets into the pockets of our people. Kenyans are tired of being broke and poor while a few people and corrupt leaders swim in wealth,” Mutua said.

The governor said it was unfortunate that Uhuru's efforts to mobilise resources the President.

Earlier, Mutua inspected ongoing infrastructural projects in Tala and Nguluni where he announced his government was working with development partners to modernise urban centers.

“We're building town roads, constructing modern drainage systems, paving walkways and concreting open ground. We are also installing solar-powered street lights. The idea is to make our towns and villages modern and eliminate dust and mud,” he said.

