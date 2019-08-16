Unite with Ruto ahead of 2022, Luhya MPs tell Mudavadi

A faction of Luhya leaders has urged ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi to unite with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of 2022 politics.

Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama said Mudavadi would stand a better chance of ascending to power if he teams up with formidable and development-focused leaders like Ruto.

His sentiments were echoed by Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali.

He said the region stood to benefit more if Mudavadi joined hands with the Deputy President.

"I am ready to unite with other Luhya leaders ahead of 2022 as long as we partner with Ruto,” Washiali said.

They spoke on Friday during the burial ceremony of Ikolomani MP's son, Chris Ademah Masaka.

Ruto who was in attendance asked Kenyans not to allow the referendum debate to divide them.

The DP said the fate of the proposed referendum will be determined by the people through the ballot.

He also urged leaders to shun divisive politics, and instead unite Kenyans for the development of the country.

"We do not want any form of politics to divide us; the development of our country is dependent on the unity of the leaders and the people,” The DP said.

Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka called on leaders to put their energy on service delivery, with the aim of transforming people's lives.

"If you are given an opportunity to lead, serve the people," he said.

Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali, however, asked Kenyans to support a referendum that will empower Kenyans and not one that will create more positions and take away resources from them.

“We have Punguza Mizigo initiative, which seeks to reduce the burden on Kenyans. We will be mad to support another which wants to increase the burden on the people,” he said.

Leaders present at the burial were were MPs Malulu Injendi (Malava), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Dan Wanyama (Webuye East), John Waluke (Sirisia), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo) and Raphael Wanjala (Budalangi).

Others were Alfred Agoi (Sabatia), Titus Khamala (Lurambi), Christopher Aseka (Khwisero), Justus Murunga (Matungu), former Kakamega County Senator Boni Khalwale and former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa.