State House backtracks on August 26 public holiday

State House now says that President Uhuru Kenyatta has not announced that August 26, 2019 as a public holiday.

In a late-night dispatch to newsrooms, the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit announced a correction to its earlier release on the same.

"We regret the error and wish to say that as much as the Kenya 2019 Population and Housing Census is important to the country, August 26 which will be on a Monday will not be a public holiday," PSCU said in a statement.