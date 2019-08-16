State House backtracks on August 26 public holiday

State House now says that President Uhuru Kenyatta has not announced that August 26, 2019 as a public holiday.
In a late-night dispatch to newsrooms, the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit announced a correction to its earlier release on the same.
"We regret the error and wish to say that as much as the Kenya 2019 Population and Housing Census is important to the country, August 26 which will be on a Monday will not be a public holiday," PSCU said in a statement.
The earlier dispatch had announced that the Government has designated August 26 as a public holiday to allow maximum enumeration of Kenyans during the national population census that begins next Saturday.
PSCU said that the announcement was made by the President at KICC when he launched the countdown to the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census.
"To ensure maximum enumeration during the first two days ( August 24 and 25) of the Census period, I have authorized Monday, 26th August 2019 to be a Public Holiday," PSCU quoted the President.