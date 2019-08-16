Jirongo to plead Monday in Sh50 million fraud case

Former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo will take a plea on Monday in the Sh50 million fraud case he faces.

Jirongo was to plead on Thursday to charges of giving false information linking a son of retired president Daniel Moi to the case.

But Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi said he needed to go through two applications, one filed before him and another at the Supreme Court.

The former MP has filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to stop his prosecution and to overturn the order of a judgement from the Court of Appeal that ordered he takes plea.

Jirongo, through his lawyer led by Danstan Omari, informed the court that he has obtained receipts of the alleged transactions which can be used as new evidence.

“I want the DPP to review the charges because I have obtained new evidence to support my claims,” said Jirongo.

In an application to defer plea taking, Omari told the court the matter filed at Supreme Court was coming for direction today (Friday) and there was no prejudice if the prosecution could wait till the defence got direction from the apex court.