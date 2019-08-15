Police sift through Punjani's documents

Detectives are probing transactions running into millions of shillings carried out by wanted Mombasa tycoon Ali Punjani.

Dozens of cheque books, title deeds, receipt books and other documents were recovered at his home on Tuesday.

“We have launched our investigations and we give an update after a week,” Mombasa police commander Johnstone Ipara said.

Punjani’s mansion seats on three acres in Nyali. The residence is accessed through remote-controlled gates and has hidden micro CCTV cameras.

Yesterday, Mombasa DCIO Anthony Mureithi said the financial documents were many and contained records of suspicious transactions.

He said police will decide whether to prefer charges after investigations. Police are planning to raid other properties owned by Punjani in Mombasa.

“Where did he get all this wealth?” Ipara asked. Punjani's lawyer says he has been a businessman for a long time.

Police are pursuing a worker who fled in one of Punjani’s cars when officers raided on Monday evening.

The car was seen in Kwale heading to Tanzania on Tuesday, police reports said.

Police are interrogating two Nepalese and another individual who were inside the house on Tuesday, and who have made many trips to Tanzania.

The three are Punjani’s third wife Karki Sushmija, 24, and her relatives Shiva Bashyal, 30, and Maloj Rom.

Reports indicate Punjani was guarded by armed police officers.

He is an ally of the Akasha brothers, who are to be sentenced in New York on Friday and November 8 for running a drug syndicate in Africa and other parts of the world.

An OCS, chief inspector Shadrack Mumo who is in charge of Kizingitini police station, has been arrested in the ongoing crackdown on drug trade.

He is accused of receiving a Sh50,000 bribe to release a drug haul, whose owner has also been arrested.

Reports indicate another top officer might be arrested over the release of the same haul.

