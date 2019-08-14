Youths to benefit from restored talent centres, says Uhuru

Nineteen talent centres have been rehabilitated to provide ICT services, guidance and counselling on drugs and substance abuse to young people.

The centres in 15 counties will also provide HIV/Aids prevention services. They are equipped for indoor and outdoor activities and games.

"The centres will serve as avenues for acquisition of digital skills and promotion of talent, as well as routes for accessing information," President Uhuru Kenyatta told the International Youth Day in Kwale on Monday.

The President, in a speech read by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, said the youth empowerment centres are in Nairobi, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Bomet, Nandi, West Pokot, Tharaka Nithi, Machakos, Kitui, Kilifi, Kakamega, Garissa, Mandera and Homa Bay.

He said the government will put up such centres in all sub-counties.

Uhuru, who is out of the country, praised Kenya's education system. He said the country is the 7th largest funder of education in the world, relative to GDP. It invests Sh300 billion annually in the sector.

"We are investing in the development of digital skills in the youth to meet the competencies and expertise required for the digital economy," he said.

Separately, Youth Principal Secretary Francis Owino said the government had by 2012 established 152 centres in over 100 constituencies.

However, they remained largely unused and needed refurbishment to make them useful to the youth.

Youth centres are a Vision 2030 flagship project under the social pillar.

“Broadly, the YECs provide safe spaces to address social, economic and health needs, including psychological concerns, prevalent among the youth,” Owino said in a press statement.