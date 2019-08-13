JSC approves 30 judges for Labour, Environment court jobs, sends names to Uhuru

The Judicial Service Commission has recommended the appointment of 10 judges to the Labour relations court and 20 to the Environment court.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Chief Justice David Maraga said 229 applications were received for the Environment court positions and 160 for the Labour court following a vacancy announcement on February 22.

Consequently, 63 and 29 applicants were shortlisted for the Environment and Labour court positions respectively.

Interviews were conducted between July 9 and August 8.

The successful applicants for the Labour court jobs include: Jacob Kariuki, Christine Baari, Jemimah Wanza, Annah Ngibuini, Bernard Matanga and Stella Rutto.

Others are Kebira Ocharo, Harrison Ogweno, Agnes Kitiku and David Nderitu.

For the Environment court, the judges recommended are Joseph Oguttu Mboya, Lucas Naikuni, Michael Mwanyale, Evans Makori, Eda Dena, Lilian Kimani and Joseph Kamau.

Others are Karoph Wabwoto, Anne Yatich, Maxwell Gicheru, Anne Mogeni, Fred Nyagaka, Christopher Kyania and David Mugo.

Judith Cheruiyot, Lynette Omollo, Emmanuel Washe, Annet Nyukuri, Theresa Murigi and Esther Asati have also been recommended for the job.